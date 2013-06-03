FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares fall, tracking Wall St; Cochlear dives
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 3, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australian shares fall, tracking Wall St; Cochlear dives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with movements in early trade)

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.6 percent on Monday to a two-month low after Wall Street dropped due to global index rebalancing and profit-taking, while weaker copper and iron ore prices hit mining stocks.

BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 31.5 points to 4,895.1 by 0009 GMT, hitting its lowest point since early April. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Friday.

Investors await a slew of local economic figures due later in the day.

Cochlear Ltd dived 9.6 percent to a 15-month low of A$58.30. The world’s biggest maker of hearing implants, warned its 2013 full-year net profit would fall as much as 18 percent hit by weaker sales in the second half and slower market growth in the United States.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.9 percent or 40.8 points to 4,511.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.