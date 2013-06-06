FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall 1.0 pct to 4-1/2 mth low
June 6, 2013 / 12:31 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares fall 1.0 pct to 4-1/2 mth low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.0
percent to a four-and-a-half month low early on Thursday, hit by
losses on Wall Street as worries grew that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may scale back its stimulus earlier than the market had
anticipated.
    Major banks were all down more than 1 percent, with National
Bank of Australia falling 2.0 percent and Australia and
New Zealand Banking group 1.8 percent lower.
    Miner BHP Billiton Ltd edged 0.1 percent higher,
while Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 0.6 percent.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 47.0 points to 4,788.2 by
0013 GMT, extending a 1.3 percent fall on Wednesday. The index
is now trading at its lowest levels since mid-January.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.2
percent to 4,399.8.

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

