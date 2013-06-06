Australia shares fall 1.0 pct to 4-1/2 mth low

(Updates to open) SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.0 percent to a four-and-a-half month low early on Thursday, hit by losses on Wall Street as worries grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus earlier than the market had anticipated. Major banks were all down more than 1 percent, with National Bank of Australia falling 2.0 percent and Australia and New Zealand Banking group 1.8 percent lower. Miner BHP Billiton Ltd edged 0.1 percent higher, while Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 0.6 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 47.0 points to 4,788.2 by 0013 GMT, extending a 1.3 percent fall on Wednesday. The index is now trading at its lowest levels since mid-January. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.2 percent to 4,399.8. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)