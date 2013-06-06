FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall 1.1 pct to new 4-1/2 mth low
June 6, 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.1
percent to a fresh four-and-a-half month low on Thursday, hit by
selling in banks and miners as investors worry about the
possibility of the Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus
measures.
    Investors are cautious ahead of key data out of the United
States and China. The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due on
Friday, followed by a slew of China economic data for May
including trade, inflation, industrial output and retail sales
over the weekend.  
    The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 54.0 points to 4,781.2,
according to the latest data. The index extended a 1.3 percent
fall on Wednesday to hit its lowest level since mid-January.
    Australian stocks have also been hit recently by concerns
over volatility in Japanese equities and slowing demand from top
resources consumer China. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index bounced back
and ended the session almost flat. It added 1.7 points to
4,455.3.
 

    
    


 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
