Australia shares may edge up at open, on track for weekly loss
#Hot Stocks
June 6, 2013 / 11:26 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares may edge up at open, on track for weekly loss

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares may edge up at
the open on Friday following a stronger close on Wall Street
ahead of the U.S. jobs report, but the market is set to post a
fourth straight weekly fall.

    * Local share price index futures added 0.1 percent
to 4,786.0, a 4.8 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. On Thursday, the benchmark fell 1.1 percent
to a 4-1/2-month low to be down nearly 3 percent this week.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,464.4 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow swinging nearly
200 points from its session low to high and the S&P 500
recovering after hitting a key technical level in volatile
trading a day before the release of the U.S. jobs report. 
    * Copper slid as much as 2 percent from a two-week high as
comments from a Federal Reserve official heightened concerns the
U.S. central back might roll back its stimulus programme soon. 
    * Spot iron ore prices posted their biggest rise in eight
months to hit one-week highs as Chinese mills replenished
stockpiles ahead of holidays next week. But lean trading volumes
suggest further price gains may be limited. 
    * The Australian dollar bounced off a 20-month low as the
U.S. dollar weakened on speculation of that non-farm payrolls
report for May would be weaker than expected. 
The data, due at 1230 GMT, is forecast to show employment rose
by around 170,000 last month. 
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1622.56      0.85%    13.660
USD/JPY                   97.26        0.33%     0.320
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0787          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1412.06     -0.08%    -1.090
US CRUDE                  94.69       -0.07%    -0.070
DOW JONES                 15040.62     0.53%     80.03
ASIA ADRS                134.23       0.49%      0.66
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                    
        
  * Wall St ends up in volatile trade ahead of jobs data    
  * Oil up on Buzzard shutdown, Brent premium to US oil dips
 
  * Gold rises 1 pct on dlr tumble ahead of U.S. payrolls 
  * Copper slides on worries U.S. may trim stimulus      
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on         

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

