Australia shares may edge up at open, on track for weekly loss

SYDNEY, June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares may edge up at the open on Friday following a stronger close on Wall Street ahead of the U.S. jobs report, but the market is set to post a fourth straight weekly fall. * Local share price index futures added 0.1 percent to 4,786.0, a 4.8 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Thursday, the benchmark fell 1.1 percent to a 4-1/2-month low to be down nearly 3 percent this week. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,464.4 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow swinging nearly 200 points from its session low to high and the S&P 500 recovering after hitting a key technical level in volatile trading a day before the release of the U.S. jobs report. * Copper slid as much as 2 percent from a two-week high as comments from a Federal Reserve official heightened concerns the U.S. central back might roll back its stimulus programme soon. * Spot iron ore prices posted their biggest rise in eight months to hit one-week highs as Chinese mills replenished stockpiles ahead of holidays next week. But lean trading volumes suggest further price gains may be limited. * The Australian dollar bounced off a 20-month low as the U.S. dollar weakened on speculation of that non-farm payrolls report for May would be weaker than expected. The data, due at 1230 GMT, is forecast to show employment rose by around 170,000 last month. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1622.56 0.85% 13.660 USD/JPY 97.26 0.33% 0.320 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0787 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1412.06 -0.08% -1.090 US CRUDE 94.69 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 15040.62 0.53% 80.03 ASIA ADRS 134.23 0.49% 0.66 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends up in volatile trade ahead of jobs data * Oil up on Buzzard shutdown, Brent premium to US oil dips * Gold rises 1 pct on dlr tumble ahead of U.S. payrolls * Copper slides on worries U.S. may trim stimulus For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)