FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares edge higher, play catch-up after holiday
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 11, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australian shares edge higher, play catch-up after holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with movements in early trade)

SYDNEY, June 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday, as the local index played catch-up with offshore gains following a public holiday on the view that U.S. jobs data last Friday was not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to wind back its stimulus.

Global miners underpinned the index. BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd gained 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, after a sell-off last week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 11.9 points to 4,749.6 by 0013 GMT. Australian markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

U.S. stocks ended little changed in weak volume on Monday, pausing after the previous session’s strong gains and getting only a brief boost when the United States’ credit outlook was revised to stable from negative.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 7.6 points to 4,481. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.