Australian shares edge higher, play catch-up after holiday

SYDNEY, June 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday, as the local index played catch-up with offshore gains following a public holiday on the view that U.S. jobs data last Friday was not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to wind back its stimulus.

Global miners underpinned the index. BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd gained 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, after a sell-off last week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 11.9 points to 4,749.6 by 0013 GMT. Australian markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

U.S. stocks ended little changed in weak volume on Monday, pausing after the previous session’s strong gains and getting only a brief boost when the United States’ credit outlook was revised to stable from negative.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 7.6 points to 4,481. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)