Australia shares climb, track other markets after holiday break

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday, as the market, reopening after a public holiday, played catch up with strong offshore rallies the previous day.

Investors were encouraged by U.S. jobs data last Friday and by Japan’s Nikkei average posting its biggest one-day rise since March 2011 on Monday.

Banks and defensive stocks led a 19.4 point gain in the S&P/ASX 200 index to 4,757.1, according to the latest data. The index moved further away from 4-1/2 month lows hit last week.

Among defensives, blood products maker CSL Ltd climbed 1.4 percent and QBE Insurance Ltd rose 0.5 percent.

Banks underpinned the market, with Australia’s fourth largest bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rising 0.7 percent and National Australia Bank edging 0.2 percent higher.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent or 9.8 points to finish the session at 4,463.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)