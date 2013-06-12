FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares fall to 5-month low on volatile Wall St
June 12, 2013

Australian shares fall to 5-month low on volatile Wall St

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with movements in early trade)

SYDNEY, June 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.7 percent to a five-month low on Wednesday after Wall Street slid in a volatile session on disappointment that the Bank of Japan failed to announce measures to calm volatility in markets.

Financials dragged on the market. Australia’s fourth largest bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group tumbled 1.7 percent while top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia lost 1.3 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 34.9 points to 4,722.2 by 0022 GMT, its lowest point since January 16. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday, snapping three consecutive sessions of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent or 9.1 points to 4,454.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
