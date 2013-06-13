FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall 0.5 pct to fresh 5-mth low, local jobs data eyed
June 13, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares fall 0.5 pct to fresh 5-mth low, local jobs data eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.5 percent early on Thursday, extending their losses from five-month lows as persistent concerns about central banks rolling back stimulus continued to take a toll on global equities.

Top miners weighed on the market, as BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 1.4 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Investors were also awaiting Australia’s May labour force report due at 0130 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the economy to have shed 10,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.6 percent from 5.5 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 24.6 points to 4,699.9 by 0012 GMT, its lowest level since January 9. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index declined 0.4 percent to 4,422.5 in early trade.

New Zealand’s central bank held interest rates at a record low 2.5 percent on Thursday as widely expected, and reaffirmed its pledge to keep rates unchanged through the end of the year.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer

