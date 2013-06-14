FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares rebound from 5-month lows on US rally
June 14, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australian shares rebound from 5-month lows on US rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with movements in early trade)

SYDNEY, June 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded 1.1 percent from 5-month lows on Friday led by flagship miners and financials as the benchmark rebounded from five-month lows after Wall Street rallied overnight on stronger-than-expected data.

Financials were led by Westpac Banking Corp soaring 1.7 percent while top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia jumped 1.2 percent.

Blue chip miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 2.7 percent and 3.3 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 51.7 points to 4,747.6 by 0013 GMT. The index fell 0.6 percent on Thursday.

U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday after three days of losses as stronger-than-expected economic data helped offset concerns about the expected winding down of the Federal Reserve’s economic stimulus.

New Zealand’s NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 4,429.4 points. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
