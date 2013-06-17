FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares fall on Wall St, banks & miners weak
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 17, 2013 / 12:26 AM / in 4 years

Australian shares fall on Wall St, banks & miners weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with movements in early trade)

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 0.7 percent on Monday after falls on Wall Street, pulled down by blue-chip financials and miners as investors remain concerned over whether the world’s central banks will retain quantitative easing programmes.

Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 1.2 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.

Financials were also trading weaker, with top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipping 0.5 percent and Westpac Banking Corp losing 1 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 34.2 points to 4,757.6 by 0011 GMT. The benchmark rebounded 2.1 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day gain in 18 months.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday on low volume to end their third negative week in four, as investors weigh up whether the world’s central banks will soon start to unwind their stimulus measures.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent or 2.5 points higher to 4,423.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.