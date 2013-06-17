Australia shares reverse early losses to finish higher

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early losses to finish 0.7 percent higher on Monday, buoyed by banks, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the week for clues to whether the Fed will start to scale back its stimulus programme.

Financials reversed early losses to lead the index higher as Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed 2.7 percent on Monday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 34.1 points to 4,825.9, according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 2.1 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day gain in 18 months.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia jumped 2 percent and fourth-ranked Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gained 2.3 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.6 percent or 26.7 points to 4,447.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)