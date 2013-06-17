FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
June 17, 2013 / 11:21 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares seen edging up in cautious trade before Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open a touch higher on Tuesday, underpinned by yield stocks, but
investors will likely remain cautious as they await a Federal
Reserve meeting for hints of when the U.S. central bank will
start tapering its stimulus programme.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
to 4,480.0, a 14.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to 4,472.7 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks rose on Monday but ended well off their highs
as investors speculated over the Federal Reserve's intentions
about its massive stimulus programme to aid the economy before a
meeting of policymakers that begins on Tuesday.
    * Copper dipped on Monday as the dollar firmed and
inventories of the metal rose, but investors were cautious ahead
of the Fed meeting. Gold fell around 0.5 percent.
    * The Federal Reserve meets this week amid intense
speculation over its massive bond-buying campaign, but most
economists do not expect it to scale back purchases from their
current $85 billion monthly pace. It will release a policy
statement at 2 p.m. EDT/1800 GMT on Wednesday. 
    * Tiger Resources Ltd may rise after the company
raised its 2013 production guidance for its Kipoi copper project
in the Democratic Republic of Congo by about 14 percent. It now
expects to produce 41,000 to 43,000 tonnes of copper in
concentrate. 
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2250 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1639.04      0.76%    12.310
USD/JPY                   94.68         0.2%     0.190
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.1781          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1384.45      0.01%     0.100
US CRUDE                  97.83        0.06%     0.060
DOW JONES                 15179.85     0.73%    109.67
ASIA ADRS                135.77       1.79%      2.38
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St rises in volatile session before Fed meeting    
  * Brent crude oil dips before U.S. Fed meeting           
  * Gold slips as U.S. equities rise, FOMC in focus       
  * Copper falls on dollar, stocks;aluminium at month low 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
