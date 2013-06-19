FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares climb 1 pct, investors await Fed Reserve
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 19, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares climb 1 pct, investors await Fed Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1 percent on Wednesday, helped by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not move quickly to scale back its monetary stimulus and as a weaker Australian dollar lifted stocks with large exposure to overseas markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 47.1 points to 4,861.4, according to the latest data. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 0.9 percent and 1.6 percent respectively, bouncing back from a recent sell-off.

The Fed meeting started on Tuesday, and traders are trying to guess its timeline for scaling back bond purchases of $85 billion per month.

A policy statement from the central bank will be released at 1800 GMT on Wednesday, followed by a news conference with Chairman Ben Bernanke.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.4 percent or 16.6 points to finish the session at 4,445.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.