Australia shares seen down after Fed comments, eyes on China PMI
June 19, 2013 / 11:21 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen down after Fed comments, eyes on China PMI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected
to drop on Thursday, following Wall Street's lead after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank could
begin to scale back its stimulus measures later this year.  
    Investors will also focus on the China HSBC flash PMI for
June, due at 0145 GMT, for signals on momentum in Asia's biggest
economy after its factory activity shrank for the first time in
seven months in May as new orders fell.     
    
    * Local share price index futures dropped 1.1
percent to 4,820.0, a 41.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Tuesday, the benchmark rose
1 percent to close at a two-week high.  
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7
percent to 4,416.1 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after
Bernanke said the U.S. economy was expanding strongly enough for
the Federal Reserve to start to reducing its stimulus measures
later this year. 
    * Copper slid to its lowest in over six weeks, the third
straight day of losses, and gold fell to a one-month low.
    * The Australian dollar dived to a three-year low as
commodity-linked and emerging currencies were hammered by a U.S.
dollar that strengthened across the board after Bernanke's
comments. 
     A weaker currency may benefit stocks with overseas
exposure, such as QBE Insurance Group Ltd and Treasury
Wine Estates Ltd.
    * Spot iron-ore prices jumped for a fourth day to a
three-week high as traders increased buying, although weak
restocking by Chinese steelmakers and tepid steel consumption
are expected to cap the rally for the raw material.
    * Rio Tinto is cutting more than 40 office jobs in
its Australian iron ore division as it chases greater cost
savings to combat a weaker market. 
    * Nathan Tinkler has handed his stake in Whitehaven Coal Ltd
 to lenders to pay off most of a $634 million debt, in a
deal that may eventually put one of the country's biggest
independent coal miners into play. 
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2220 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1628.93     -1.39%   -22.880
USD/JPY                   96.44       -0.02%    -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.3545          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1349.21     -0.11%    -1.480
US CRUDE                  97.9        -0.35%    -0.340
DOW JONES                 15112.19    -1.35%   -206.04
ASIA ADRS                134.37      -1.61%     -2.19
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St drops after Bernanke hints at slowing stimulus  
  * Oil pressured by Bernanke comments, crude stocks up    
  * Gold hits 1-month low on Bernanke comments            
  * Copper slips to 6-week ahead of Fed statement        
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

