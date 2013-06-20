Australia shares to be hit again as global equities slump

SYDNEY, June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to extend sharp losses on Friday following Wall Street’s biggest fall in more than 18 months, with investors worrying about the economic impact if the U.S. Federal Reserve starts to reduce its stimulus later this year.

* Local share price index futures dropped 1.7 percent to 4,629, a 129.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dived 2.1 percent on Thursday, its largest one-day drop in four months.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 1.2 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, with the S&P 500 recording its biggest fall since November 2011.

* Copper fell to its lowest level in 20 months, hit by more signs that China’s economy is slowing and the possibility of the Fed scaling back its stimulus.

* Gold plunged more than 5 percent to its lowest in three years.

* Shanghai steel futures slipped from three-week highs after weak manufacturing data from China.

* BHP Billiton said Japanese trading houses Itochu Corp and Mitui & Co Ltd will invest a combined $1.5 billion in its Jimblebar iron ore hub.

* Rio Tinto Ltd plans to start exporting copper from the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia on Friday, after resolving demands from the government, according to a new invitation to a ceremony received by Reuters.

* Shareholders of Intrepid Mines backed their board and its attempt to reclaim rights to a $5 billion copper and gold project in Indonesia, defeating a plan by a private equity investor to oust the board on Thursday.

