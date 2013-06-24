FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares down as global worries hit sentiment
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 24, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australian shares down as global worries hit sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with movements in early trade)

SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.2 percent in early trade on Monday as investors remain concerned about the impact of the Federal Reserve’s plans to taper monetary stimulus and slowing growth in China.

Financials dragged, with top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia down 1.1 percent and National Australia Bank losing 0.9 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 55.1 points to 4,683.7 by 0011 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent last week.

AMP Ltd plunged 8.8 percent after the insurance and wealth management company warned its first-half underlying profit would drop by around 13 percent due to high claims and policy lapses.

The Fed’s plan to cut back on how much cheap money it pumps into the world’s biggest economy has raised concerns about the impact on growth and prompted sharp adjustments in global asset markets.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent or 12.1 points to 4,375.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.