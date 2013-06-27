FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares edge higher on banks, investors wary
June 27, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

Australian shares edge higher on banks, investors wary

SYDNEY, June 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.7 percent higher in early trade on Thursday after Wall St rallied overnight, but underlying concerns over slower growth in China and political uncertainty after the surprise change of prime minister kept investors wary.

Financials rallied. Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia jumped 1.1 percent while Westpac Banking Corp gained 1.3 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 33.4 points to 4,765.1 by 0011 GMT. The benchmark snapped a four-day losing streak and jumped 1.6 percent on Wednesday.

Miners were trading weaker as copper slipped on conerns over outlook demand from China, Australia’s largest export market. BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd tumbled 1.5 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday, recouping some recent losses on reduced concern that the Federal Reserve will begin to withdraw its stimulus in the near future.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 18.9 points to 4,412.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Michael Perry)

