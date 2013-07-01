FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall 1.9 pct on weak China PMIs, election worries
July 1, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares fall 1.9 pct on weak China PMIs, election worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed the session 1.9 percent lower on Monday as soft manufacturing data from China reinforced recent worries about slowing growth in Asia’s biggest economy, while uncertainty over the timing of the Federal election further dampened sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 92.3 points to finish the session at 4,710.3, its biggest one-day drop since June 20. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent in choppy trade on Friday. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.5 percent or 22.1 points to 4,418. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

