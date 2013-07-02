FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares post biggest one-day gain in 19 months
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 2, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares post biggest one-day gain in 19 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied 2.6 percent on Tuesday, their biggest one-day gain in 19 months, after the central bank said there might be room for further easing given that the local currency remained too high for comfort.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 123.7 points higher, to 4,834, also boosted as gains in overseas equity markets helped mining and financial stocks recover from losses the previous day.

The benchmark fell 1.9 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day drop since June 20.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate steady after a policy review but its comments about its easing bias helped push the Australian dollar lower.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.9 percent or 40.2 points to finish Tuesday’s session at 4,458.3.

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.