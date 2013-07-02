FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen pulling back, metal prices weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday in sympathy with a soft lead from Wall Street, with some commodity stocks likely to be pinned down by a lacklustre finish for copper on the London Metal Exchange.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 4,765.0, a 69-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rallied 2.6 percent on Tuesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent to 4,446.0 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as the S&P 500 met resistance around its 50-day moving average, a level the index has failed to close above for the past two weeks.

* Copper slipped on Tuesday from a near two-week high in the previous session as a stronger dollar weighed on prices and investors remained concerned about economic prospects in top metals consumer China.

* Australia’s central bank kept its main cash rate at a record low of 2.75 percent on Tuesday and said there might be room for further easing, given the local currency remained too high for comfort.

* Moody’s said Brambles Ltd’s ratings were not affected by the announced demerger of Recall business.

* Australia’s retail sales and trade balance data for May are due at 0130 GMT, followed by China’s HSBC services PMI figure at 0145 GMT.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2303 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1614.08 -0.05% -0.880 USD/JPY 100.75 0.13% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4711 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1242.34 0.08% 0.950 US CRUDE 99.73 0.13% 0.130 DOW JONES 14932.41 -0.28% -42.55 ASIA ADRS 135.45 0.14% 0.19 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St slips in volatile trade * US oil vaults above $99 on Middle East worry, spread trade * Gold steadies at session lows as dollar strengthens * Copper slips from near 2-week high on China demand worry

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
