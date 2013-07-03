Australia shares down 1.6 pct on offshore selling, miners suffer

(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 1.6 percent in mid-morning trade on Wednesday following a soft lead from Wall Street, with resources stocks hit by lacklustre copper prices and accelerating offshore selling on concerns about slower growth in China.

Top miners pinned the market down, with BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd dropping 2.7 percent and 2.9 percent respectively.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 76.2 points to 4,757.8 by 0131 GMT. The benchmark rallied 2.6 percent on Tuesday.

Investors were still concerned about what’s happening in China, Australia’s biggest export market, and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy response to the challenges, said Damien Boey, an equity strategist at Credit Suisse in Sydney.

“We’ve seen quite a lot of volatility in the last few days. We’ve seen 50- to 100-point swings in both directions. My suspicion is that people can’t quite make their mind up about these issues,” Boey said.

The RBA kept its main cash rate at a record low of 2.75 percent on Tuesday and said there might be room for further easing, given the local currency remained too high for comfort.

The Australian dollar pulled back as the U.S. dollar hovered at one-month highs against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday.

The falling Aussie, eventually positive for Australia, was squeezing foreign investors on overall Australian assets including equities, said William Keenan, head of equities research at Lonsec in Melbourne.

“There seems to be a battle going on between offshore selling and domestic buying. On the day-to-day basis it depends on who has the momentum,” Keenan said, noting that domestic buyers held a more bullish view while foreign investors were more worried about the slower growth in Asia.

Australian equities have been hit hard in recent weeks, pulled down from a year-high of 5,249.6 set on May 15 by concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plans to curtail its stimulus later this year, and on signs of slowing growth in China.

Financials traded lower as well. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.4 percent, while Westpac Banking Corp lost 1.3 percent.

Defensives were not immune to the sell-off. Flagship communications provider Telstra Corporation Ltd fell 1.0 percent while blood product maker CSL Ltd dropped 2.4 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1 percent to 4,454.3.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Australian drilling services firm Boart Longyear Ltd tumbled 10.8 percent to A$0.50, after it slashed its 2013 earnings forecast on Monday.