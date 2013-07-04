Australia shares seen underpinned by dovish ECB, BoE; weak metals may weigh

SYDNEY, July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares could be underpinned on Friday by commitments to looser monetary policy from Europe and the UK, though a holiday in Wall Street and lower metals prices are likely to act as a dampener.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, but was still an 11.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rebounded 1.1 percent on Thursday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade.

* Wall Street was closed on Thursday for the Independence Day holiday, with investors now turning their attention to a crucial U.S. jobs report later on Friday.

*The European Central Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday committed to supporting their economies in the face of a withdrawal by the U.S. Federal Reserve from its money-printing programme.

* Copper slipped overnight from the previous session’s two-week highs, under pressure from a stronger dollar and easing concerns over supply tightness.

* Gold eased on Thursday after ECB chief Mario Draghi signalled it could cut interest rates further, pressuring the euro against the dollar, but moves were muted ahead of U.S. jobs data.

* Australia’s Crown Ltd says the total project cost of its hotel resort will be up to approximately $1.4 billion. The Australian company won conditional government approval on Thursday for a VIP gaming room at its luxury hotel development in Sydney, dealing a blow to rival casino operator Echo Entertainment Group.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1615.41 0.08% 1.330 USD/JPY 100.25 0.22% 0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5032 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1249.15 0.00% -0.040 US CRUDE 101.45 0.21% 0.210 DOW JONES 14988.55 0.38% 56.14 ASIA ADRS 134.65 -0.59% -0.80 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Oil dips towards $105 as supply concerns ease * Gold dips as ECB weighs on euro; eyes on US jobs data * Copper slips from 2-week highs as supply tightness eases

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)