Australia shares end the week 0.8 pct higher in volatile trade

SYDNEY, July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped 1.0 percent on Friday after commitments to looser monetary policy from Europe and the UK buoyed global markets, with investors also looking to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 47.0 points to 4,841.7, following a 1.1 percent rebound on Thursday. The benchmark ended the week 0.8 percent higher in volatile trading. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.7 percent or 30.9 points to 4,489.9.

The U.S. jobs report will be keenly watched to gauge the health of the world’s biggest economy and for clues on the Federal Reserve’s future policy course, with traders expecting a reduction of stimulus to kick-in by September.