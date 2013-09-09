Australia shares close near 3-1/2 mth highs on Coalition win, China data

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent on Monday after a conservative coalition won a landslide victory in the federal election, while strong data released from Australia’s top export market China also boosted investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 36.5 points higher at 5,181.5, hovering near 3-1/2 month highs hit last week. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 16.8 points to finish the session at 4,614. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)