September 9, 2013 / 10:35 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen climbing on China revival

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Australian shares are set to open higher buoyed by the big
miners as the pace of growth in China, their biggest customer,
appears to have bottomed, and as fears ease of an imminent
military strike against Syria.
    
    * Stock index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,203.0,
a 21.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent to 4,620 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, with the
Nasdaq ending at its highest level since September 2000, as
upbeat data from China boosted optimism about the health of the
global economy.
    * Copper rose on Monday, lifted by data from China that
reinforced expectations of a rebound in demand for metals from
the world's largest consumer, and by prospects the U.S. Federal
Reserve would keep its stimulus programme intact for longer.
    * U.S. President Barack Obama, seeking to boost support for
military action against Syria, said a Russian offer to work with
Damascus to put its chemical weapons under international control
is potentially positive but should be treated skeptically.
 
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2225 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1671.71         1%    16.540
USD/JPY                   99.58        0.02%     0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.9138          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1387.49      0.04%     0.550
US CRUDE                  108.48      -0.95%    -1.040
DOW JONES                 15063.12     0.94%    140.62
ASIA ADRS                145.04       1.91%      2.72
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Wall St jumps, Nasdaq ends at highest since Sept 2000   
  * Oil prices slide on proposal to avert Syria strike     
  * Gold drops on Fed tapering talk, US equities rally    
  * Copper gains on encouraging China data               
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

