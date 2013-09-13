FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares retreat from 5-yr highs, but eks out 5th weekly gain
September 13, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.4 percent on Friday, retreating from 5-year highs as global markets braced for an expected tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s massive money stimulus next week, and a drop in metals prices hurt miners.

A Reuters poll shows economists at a majority of U.S. primary dealers expect the Federal Reserve to cut the size of its $85 billion-a-month bond purchases at its policy review next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 22.9 points to finish at 5,219.6, but rose 1.5 percent for the week, marking a fifth consecutive week of gains. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to finish the session at 4,650.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
