Australia shares close at highest since June 2008, NZ at all-time high

SYDNEY, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.5 percent to close at their highest in more than five years, with Friday’s gains on Wall Street and news that Lawrence Summers won’t be the next U.S. Federal Reserve chief encouraging buying, though volumes were subdued.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 28.4 points on Monday to 5,248.0, its highest close since June 26, 2008. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.9 percent or 42.7 points to finish the session at 4,693.6, an all-time high. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)