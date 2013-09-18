FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares slip from 5-yr highs as investors eye US Fed
#Hot Stocks
September 18, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares slip from 5-yr highs as investors eye US Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday, retreating from 5-year highs as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day to scale back its stimulus.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee began meeting on Tuesday and many investors expect Chairman Ben Bernanke to announce a reduction of bond purchases by $10 billion a month to $75 billion, while keeping interest rates close to zero.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 13.1 points to 5,238.1. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Tuesdsay to a fresh five-year closing high.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent or 5.8 points to finish at an all-time closing high of 4,703.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
