FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rally to 5-yr high on Fed jolt, NZ climbs to record
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 19, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares rally to 5-yr high on Fed jolt, NZ climbs to record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares surged 1.1 percent to fresh 5-year highs on Thursday, joining a global rally in stocks, commodities and risk-sensitive currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve wrong footed markets by deciding against trimming its stimulus programme.

Financial and mining sectors led the broad-based rally as investors, buoyed by the prospect of super easy money staying for a longer period, piled into riskier assets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 57.4 points to 5,295.5, its highest close since June 26, 2008. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1 percent to finish at an all-time high of 4,753.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.