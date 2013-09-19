FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen retreating from 5-yr highs, metals may buoy
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 19, 2013 / 10:57 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen retreating from 5-yr highs, metals may buoy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen slipping after hitting fresh five-year highs in the previous session as Wall Street retreated slightly overnight, but a rise in metals prices may buoy the market.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, a 2.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark surged 1.1 percent to fresh five-year highs on Thursday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

* U.S. stocks retreated slightly on Thursday as investors paused after the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep its stimulus intact sparked a rally that lifted the Dow and S&P 500 to record highs.

* Many market participants had expected the Fed to announce it would begin to trim its stimulus, but the central bank instead said it would continue buying $85 billion in bonds every month.

* Copper rose to a three-week high after the U.S. Federal Reserve decision.

* Gold rose to one-week highs, extending the previous session’s 4.2 percent rally, lifted by technical buying and short-covering.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2248 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1722.34 -0.18% -3.180 USD/JPY 99.38 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7519 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1367.4 0.22% 3.010 US CRUDE 106.41 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 15636.55 -0.26% -40.39 ASIA ADRS 149.58 -0.52% -0.79 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall Street pulls back following Fed-driven rally * Oil tumbles as Libya output rises, Iran tensions ease * Gold rises on technicals, short-covering after Fed move * Copper hits 3-week high after Fed sticks to stimulus

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.