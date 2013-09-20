FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares retreat but post sixth weekly gain
September 20, 2013 / 6:19 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares retreat but post sixth weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.4 percent on Friday, retreating from a five-year high hit the previous day as markets took a breather following a rally on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain its stimulus programme.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 18.9 points on the day to close at 5,276.7, but finished 1 percent higher for the week, a sixth consecutive week of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 22.7 points to 4,730.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

