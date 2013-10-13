CORRECTED-Australia shares set to open higher on U.S. debt talks progress

(Changes “September” to “August” in paragraph 7)

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he was optimistic for a “positive conclusion” on the country’s debt situations after the “productive” conversation with the Republicans.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,262.0, a 31.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 1.6 percent on Friday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly flat at 4,739.1 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rose on Friday, extending gains from a major rally in the previous session, as investors were hopeful for a solution to end the partial U.S. government shutdown and raise the U.S. borrowing limit to avoid a possible default.

* Copper rose on Friday, tracking equities markets as improved prospects of a deal in Washington to solve a fiscal deadlock boosted riskier assets, but the metal staged its biggest weekly loss in a month.

* China’s export growth fizzled in September to post a surprise fall as sales to Southeast Asia tumbled, data showed, a disappointing break to a recent run of indicators that had signalled its economy gaining strength.

* Australia is due to release the mortgage lending data for August at 0030 GMT.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2152 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1703.2 0.63% 10.640 USD/JPY 98.23 -0.33% -0.330 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6908 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1272.59 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 102.02 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 15237.11 0.73% 111.04 ASIA ADRS 149.68 1.21% 1.79 -------------------------------------------------------------

