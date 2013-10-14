FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares slip on worries about looming US debt deadline
October 14, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares slip on worries about looming US debt deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.4 percent on Monday, hurt by nervousness as a deadline neared for Washington politicians to strike a deal and avert a possible U.S. debt default.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 23 points to 5,207.9. The benchmark rallied 1.6 percent on Friday, posting its biggest gain in three months. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 6.6 points to finish the session at 4,734.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

