Australia shares climb to 2-week high on hopes of U.S. debt deal
October 15, 2013 / 5:28 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares climb to 2-week high on hopes of U.S. debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1.0
percent on Tuesday, supported by broad-based buying in miners
and banks as investors grew more hopeful that U.S. lawmakers
might be nearing a budget and debt deal after weeks of
wrangling.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed up 51.2 points to
5259.1, the highest close since September 30. The benchmark fell
0.4 percent on Monday.    
    Rio Tinto extended gains to end 2.5 percent higher
after the global miner boosted its forecast copper output for
2013 and posted record iron ore and coal output in the third
quarter.  
    Meanwhile, minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Oct. 1
meeting revealed that the bank is prepared to cut interest rates
further though it signalled no urgency to act because there was
a substantial amount of policy stimulus already in
place. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.3 
percent to 4,747.9.

    
    
    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

