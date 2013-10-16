FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares edge higher on hopes for 11th hour deal in U.S.
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 16, 2013 / 5:23 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares edge higher on hopes for 11th hour deal in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose a modest 0.1 percent on Wednesday as hopes grew of an 11th hour deal to reopen the U.S. government and avoid a debt default.

With the United States just a day away from exhausting its ability to borrow money, U.S. Senate leaders were still discussing a deal that aides said was close, but details remained to be worked out.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 3.8 points to 5,262.9, extending Tuesday’s 1.0 percent gain. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent to finish at 4,758.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.