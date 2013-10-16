Australia shares edge higher on hopes for 11th hour deal in U.S.

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose a modest 0.1 percent on Wednesday as hopes grew of an 11th hour deal to reopen the U.S. government and avoid a debt default.

With the United States just a day away from exhausting its ability to borrow money, U.S. Senate leaders were still discussing a deal that aides said was close, but details remained to be worked out.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 3.8 points to 5,262.9, extending Tuesday’s 1.0 percent gain. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent to finish at 4,758.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)