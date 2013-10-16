FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for firm start as U.S. debt deal nears
October 16, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares set for firm start as U.S. debt deal nears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Australian stocks were set to open higher on Thursday, as U.S. lawmakers looked set to make a deal to lift the debt ceiling until February, with investors also watching production reports from local resources companies.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,272, a 9.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The index added a modest 0.1 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2 percent to 4,769.7 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday after Senate leaders said they had a deal to reopen the federal government and raise the debt ceiling, which would avoid the threat of a debt default.

* Copper prices rose on Wednesday on signs U.S. politicians would agree a last-minute deal to prevent a federal debt default.

* Fortescue Metals Group Ltd will report its September-quarter production figures on Thursday, while Woodside Petroleum Ltd will report its third-quarter production.

* Ten Network Holdings Ltd is due to report its 2013 full-year results on Thursday.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Leslie Adler

