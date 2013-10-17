Australia shares seen opening higher on U.S. debt deal

Australian stocks were set to open higher on Friday, tracking a Wall Street rally after the U.S. Congress approved an 11th-hour deal to end a government shutdown and avoid a debt default.

* Local stock index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,305.0, a 21.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Thursday. The local benchmark index inched up 0.4 percent to 5,283.1 on Thursday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly flat at 4,776.3 in early trade.

* The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday as investor confidence grew following a last-minute deal to avoid a U.S. default, but weaker-than-expected results from heavyweights IBM and Goldman Sachs pressured the Dow.

* Copper slipped on Thursday from a two-week high, despite a last-minute deal to avert a default on U.S. debt, as investors remained cautious ahead of delayed U.S. data that could show damage from the government’s two-week shutdown.

* Oil and gas firm Santos will release its production results later on Friday, while Qantas is due to hold its AGM.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2146 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1733.15 0.67% 11.610 USD/JPY 97.87 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5922 -- -0.079 SPOT GOLD 1319.09 2.97% 38.100 US CRUDE 100.67 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 15371.65 -0.01% -2.18 ASIA ADRS 151.22 1.09% 1.63 -------------------------------------------------------------

* S&P 500 sets record high on relief over U.S. fiscal deal * US oil settles at 3-month low as Cushing stocks build * Gold up 3 percent * Copper down on concern for U.S. economy, China demand

