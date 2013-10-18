FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end at new 5-year high; China data, U.S. deal help
October 18, 2013

Australia shares end at new 5-year high; China data, U.S. deal help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent on Friday, extending gains as China’s economic data showed a pick-up in growth momentum, just a day after the U.S. pulled off an 11th-hour deal preventing a potentially catastrophic U.S. debt default.

Investors were relieved after data showed China’s economy grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter, its fastest pace this year and in line with expectations, as firmer foreign and domestic demand lifted factory production and retail sales. {ID:nB9N0HE025]

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 38.4 points to 5,321.5, the highest closing level since June 2008. The benchmark ended the week 1.7 percent higher, the biggest weekly gain in three months.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index pulled back 0.4 percent to 4,758.6.

Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
