Australia shares seen extending gains on China growth, U.S. earnings

SYDNEY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian stocks were seen opening higher on Monday, extending gains following news of improving economic growth in China and after some U.S. companies reported stronger-than-expected earnings after Washington reached a deal to avoid a debt default. * Local stock index futures gained 0.4 percent to 5,343, a 21.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Friday to 5,321.5, the highest closing level since June 2008. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 4,770.5 in early trade. * The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the second straight day on Friday to cap its biggest weekly gain in three months as stronger-than-expected earnings from Google, Morgan Stanley and others allayed worry that earnings growth was faltering. * Copper prices rose slightly on Friday, supported by data showing China's economy expanded as forecast in the third quarter, although concerns that the faster growth may be temporary limited gains. * Gold fell on Friday as investors took profits after the previous session's 3 percent rally on expectations the partial U.S. government shutdown would lead the Federal Reserve to postpone tapering of its bond-buying stimulus. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2124 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1744.5 0.65% 11.350 USD/JPY 97.83 -0.19% -0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5831 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1315.77 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 100.81 0.14% 0.140 DOW JONES 15399.65 0.18% 28.00 ASIA ADRS 152.33 0.74% 1.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P breaks record, Google's stock tops $1,000 on earnings * Oil rises on weak dollar, Chinese growth data * Gold drops on profit taking, posts biggest weekly gain in 2 months * Copper up on China's GDP growth, weaker outlook caps rise For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)