Australia shares seen extending gains on China growth, U.S. earnings
October 20, 2013 / 9:52 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen extending gains on China growth, U.S. earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian stocks were seen
opening higher on Monday, extending gains following news of
improving economic growth in China and after some U.S. companies
reported stronger-than-expected earnings after Washington
reached a deal to avoid a debt default.
    
    * Local stock index futures gained 0.4 percent to
5,343, a 21.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Friday to 5,321.5,
the highest closing level since June 2008.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 4,770.5 in early trade.
    * The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the second
straight day on Friday to cap its biggest weekly gain in three
months as stronger-than-expected earnings from Google, Morgan
Stanley and others allayed worry that earnings growth was
faltering.
    * Copper prices rose slightly on Friday, supported by data
showing China's economy expanded as forecast in the third
quarter, although concerns that the faster growth may be
temporary limited gains.
    * Gold fell on Friday as investors took profits after the
previous session's 3 percent rally on expectations the partial
U.S. government shutdown would lead the Federal Reserve to
postpone tapering of its bond-buying stimulus.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2124 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1744.5       0.65%    11.350
USD/JPY                   97.83       -0.19%    -0.190
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.5831          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1315.77      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  100.81       0.14%     0.140
DOW JONES                 15399.65     0.18%     28.00
ASIA ADRS                152.33       0.74%      1.11
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

  * S&P breaks record, Google's stock tops $1,000 on
earnings 
  * Oil rises on weak dollar, Chinese growth data          
  * Gold drops on profit taking, posts biggest weekly gain in 2
months 
  * Copper up on China's GDP growth, weaker outlook caps
rise 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)

