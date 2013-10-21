FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen steady, on watch for U.S. data
October 21, 2013 / 9:59 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen steady, on watch for U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares will
struggle to scale new five-year highs on Tuesday after a flat
finish on Wall Street, with investors awaiting a stream of U.S.
data for signs on when the Federal Reserve might start tapering
its bond buying.
        
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
to 5,346.0, but that was a 5.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent
to hit a five-year closing high on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade, holding just below Monday's all-time high.
    * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday as lackluster
earnings reports from McDonald's and others fed concerns that
equities were overpriced after the S&P index's run to record
highs last week.
    * Copper steadied on Monday as investors awaited a deluge of
U.S. economic data that could signal a delay to when the United
States might start tapering its monetary stimulus, but signs of
rapid growth in supply of the metal kept a lid on gains.
    * Top global miner BHP Billiton reported its
September quarter production on Tuesday, with copper output more
than a fifth higher than analysts at RBC Capital Markets had
forecast. It also raised its iron ore production forecast for
the 2014 financial year. 
        
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2150 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1744.66      0.01%     0.160
USD/JPY                   98.16       -0.02%    -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.6014          --     0.012
SPOT GOLD                 1314.89     -0.02%    -0.250
US CRUDE                  99.22        0.00%     0.000
DOW JONES                 15392.20    -0.05%     -7.45
ASIA ADRS                151.71      -0.41%     -0.62
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Wall St nearly flat on lackluster earnings              
  * U.S. crude sinks below $100, Brent gap widens          
  * Gold flat, volume light after last week's rally       
  * Copper steadies on hopes for delayed tapering        
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Editing by Paul Simao)

