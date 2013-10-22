FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rise to new 5-yr high, BHP cheered by strong production
October 22, 2013 / 5:23 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares rise to new 5-yr high, BHP cheered by strong production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday to a new five-year closing high, led by BHP Billiton on solid production results, while a rush of U.S. data in coming days kept investors focused on the implications for the Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme.

BHP Billiton climbed 2.4 percent after it posted a 23 percent rise in quarterly iron ore output and raised its production forecast for the 2014 financial year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 21.3 points to 5,373.1, the highest close since June 2008. The benchmark advanced 0.6 percent on Monday, and has advanced for six straight sessions.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 4,831.8.

Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

