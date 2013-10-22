Australia shares should test 5-yr highs after Wall St's rise

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen testing fresh five-year highs on Wednesday after Wall Street rose overnight and metals prices firmed, though investors may be cautious ahead of inflation data due later in the day.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent, a 13.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to yet another record high, after weaker-than-expected job creation last month reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will hold the course on its economic stimulus into next year.

* Copper rose as the dollar fell and after the first U.S. jobs report in nearly two months suggested the economy had lost steam. Gold rose over 2 percent to a three-week high.

* Second-quarter consumer inflation data is due out at 0030 GMT on Tuesday.

* Pacific Brands, Origin Energy and AGL Energy Ltd will hold their annual general meetings today.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1754.67 0.57% 10.010 USD/JPY 98.12 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5106 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1341.21 0.09% 1.170 US CRUDE 98.15 -0.15% -0.150 DOW JONES 15467.66 0.49% 75.46 ASIA ADRS 152.65 0.62% 0.94 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St rises as jobs data supports Fed policy * Oil sinks below $98, Brent gap widest since April * Gold rallies to 3-week high after U.S. job data * Copper rises as dollar falls after U.S. jobs report

