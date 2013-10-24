FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares edge higher on healthcare and bank stocks, China survey
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 24, 2013 / 5:17 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares edge higher on healthcare and bank stocks, China survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Thursday, led by strength in the financial and healthcare sectors, and after a preliminary survey showed China’s manufacturing sector had its fastest expansion in seven months.

The October flash PMI figure, the earliest reading of China’s monthly economic performance, offers some positive news after disappointing export figures and September’s manufacturing PMI, which had shown weak domestic demand.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 16.8 points to 5,372.9, hovering at 5-year highs. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent in the last session, snapping a six-day winning streak as higher-than-expected inflation data reduced the odds of further interest rate cuts.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.9 percent to 4,834.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.