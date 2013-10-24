Australia shares edge higher on healthcare and bank stocks, China survey

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Thursday, led by strength in the financial and healthcare sectors, and after a preliminary survey showed China’s manufacturing sector had its fastest expansion in seven months.

The October flash PMI figure, the earliest reading of China’s monthly economic performance, offers some positive news after disappointing export figures and September’s manufacturing PMI, which had shown weak domestic demand.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 16.8 points to 5,372.9, hovering at 5-year highs. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent in the last session, snapping a six-day winning streak as higher-than-expected inflation data reduced the odds of further interest rate cuts.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.9 percent to 4,834.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)