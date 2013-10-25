FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares gain for 3rd straight week, hover at 5-yr highs
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 25, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares gain for 3rd straight week, hover at 5-yr highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Friday to hold at five-year highs, lifted by big banks ahead of their earnings reports starting next Tuesday, which have had a stellar year on the back of generous dividend yields and record profits.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 13.4 points to 5,386.3, near a five-year high of 5,402.4 hit earlier in the week. The benchmark ended the week 1.2 percent higher, its third consecutive week of gains.

Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd (WCB) jumped 3.3 percent to a record closing high of A$8.42, after Canada’s Saputo Inc raised its takeover offer for the company.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 4,863.4 points. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.