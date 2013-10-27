FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen opening higher, eyeing banks earnings
October 27, 2013 / 9:46 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen opening higher, eyeing banks earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
higher, led by the S&P 500, which ended at another record high
on strong technology shares and with investors looking to big
banks again for their earnings.    
    But weaker metal prices will probably keep miners in check.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent
To 5,418.0, a 31.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark inched up 0.3 percent on
Friday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index advanced 0.6
percent to 4,863.4 in early trade. 
    * The S&P 500 ended at another record high on Friday,
boosted by gains in technology shares after strong results from
Microsoft and Amazon.com.
    * Copper fell on Friday to its lowest in two weeks on
expectations for a growing surplus, patchy data on global
factory growth and fears top consumer China would clamp down on
credit.
    * Shanghai steel futures fell to their lowest in almost four
months on Friday, declining for the eighth week in 10 amid tepid
demand.
    * Australia's largest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd
 is pushing rapidly into home mortgages, threatening to
disrupt a highly profitable segment of the banking industry long
dominated by the country's top four lenders. 
    * Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ)
, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National
Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) and Westpac Banking Corp
 are on track to report a combined record profit for the
fifth consecutive year, starting Tuesday.
       
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2137 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1759.77      0.44%     7.700
USD/JPY                   97.61       -0.01%    -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.5106          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1352.28      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  97.89        0.80%     0.780
DOW JONES                 15570.28     0.39%     61.07
ASIA ADRS                149.47      -0.67%     -1.01
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     

* S&P 500 ends at record high, boosted by tech results    
* U.S. oil futures edge up; Brent/WTI spread narrows     
* Gold up on weak economic data, deferred tapering of Fed
stimulus                                               
* Copper hits 2-week low on outlook for demand, surplus 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
