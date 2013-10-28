FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end at new 5-yr high, banks lead on earnings optimism
October 28, 2013 / 5:33 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares end at new 5-yr high, banks lead on earnings optimism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped 1
percent to a new five-year high on Monday as major banks climbed
on expectations of another stellar set of earnings and the
broader market took a positive lead from Wall Street after the
S&P 500 hit a record peak on Friday.  
    The S&P/ASX 200 index added 55 points to 5,441.4
points, its highest close since June 2008. The benchmark has
risen in 10 out of the past 12 sessions, adding 5.8 percent
since Oct. 10.
    The big four banks - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd (ANZ), Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) and Westpac Banking
Corp led the way with gains of 0.7 to 1.8 percent. The
banks are on track to report a combined record profit for the
fifth consecutive year when they report over the coming days.
 
    Blue chip resources also gave the market a boost, with
global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
 adding 1.2 percent and 1 percent, respectively,
underpinned by a survey showing improved Chinese manufacturing 
on Friday.    
    The New Zealand market was closed for a public holiday. 

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang and Lincoln Feast; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
