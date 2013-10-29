FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares pull back from 5-yr high, ANZ buffers
October 29, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares pull back from 5-yr high, ANZ buffers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.5
percent on Tuesday, pulling back  from five-year highs as buying
momentum paused ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy-setting meeting  this week.
    Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
 hobbled the market, falling 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent
respectively, as China's iron ore futures dropped for a seventh
straight session on a sluggish steel market. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 25.9 points to 5,415.5.
The benchmark jumped 1 percent on Monday to touch a five-year
high at 5,457.3.    
    The pullback was somewhat contained by Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group, which ended 1.2 percent higher
on the back of a strong earnings report. It hit a record high of
A$34.06 during the session. 
    Shares in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company
Holdings Ltd (WCB) surged 5.3 percent, fueling
expectations of a new takeover bid for the Australian dairy
company. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down 0.2
percent to close at 4,852.6.
    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
