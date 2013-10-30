Australia shares seen pulling back after Fed; NAB reports record profits

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to track Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve, as widely expected, left its massive stimulus programme in place and said it had a weaker growth outlook for the U.S. economy. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,404.0, a 26.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent to 4,852.6 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a four-day streak of gains after the Federal Reserve said it had a weaker growth outlook for the economy, even as it announced plans to continue its stimulus program for the time being. * Copper rose to its highest level in a week on Wednesday, boosted by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will prolong its stimulus programme to aid recovery in the world's largest economy. * Leighton Holdings Ltd said it had been awarded A$249 million Bowen Basin coal contract. * National Australia Bank Ltd, the country's top lender by assets, said full-year cash earnings rose 9.3 percent to a record high, boosted by earnings growth in all its banking businesses and a lower charge for bad debts. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2158 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,763.31 -0.49% -8.640 USD/JPY 98.41 -0.08% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5378 -- 0.031 SPOT GOLD 1,342.09 -0.01% -0.100 US CRUDE 96.6 -0.18% -0.170 DOW JONES 15,618.76 -0.39% -61.59 ASIA ADRS 150.34 0.05% 0.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500's rally ends after Fed; Facebook soars late * U.S. oil slides for 2nd straight day; spread widens * Gold drops as Fed statement offers few surprises * Copper hits week high as Fed seen prolonging stimulus For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on: (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)