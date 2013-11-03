FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen opening higher with eyes on local data and rate decision
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 3, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen opening higher with eyes on local data and rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Monday on better-than-expected manufacturing data
from the United States, while investors will watch for a slew of
local economic data on the day and the Reserve Bank of
Australia's rate decision on Tuesday.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,414.0, a 2.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on
Friday, but ended the month 4 percent higher to hover at
five-year highs.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.4
point to 4,912.5 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks rose on Friday after surprisingly strong
manufacturing data overshadowed expectations that the Federal
Reserve might reduce stimulus earlier than expected.
    * Copper steadied on Friday as a strong dollar cut back
earlier gains from strong Chinese manufacturing data, which
reinforced expectations for economic stability in the world's
top metals consumer.
    * Westpac Banking Corp booked an 8 percent climb in
full-year cash earnings and marked its fourth straight year of
record profits, on a stronger performance across all its
operating divisions and a 30 percent fall in bad debts.
    * Australia will release a slew of economic data later on
the day, including house prices and retails sales for the third
quarter.
    * Whitehaven Coal Ltd, Australia's second largest
independent coal company holds its annual general meeting on
Monday. 
    Delays on a major growth project and weak coal prices have
pummelled shares of Whitehaven to 4-1/2-year lows and could
pressure the Australian firm to raise equity in 2014, putting
its top shareholder in a tricky position.    

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2124 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1761.64      0.29%     5.100
USD/JPY                   98.78        0.33%     0.320
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.62            --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1314.74      0.01%     0.140
US CRUDE                  94.61       -1.84%    -1.770
DOW JONES                 15615.55     0.45%     69.80
ASIA ADRS                149.18      -0.06%     -0.08
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Wall St ends higher after factory data; Dow, S&P up for week
                                                
  * Brent sheds nearly $3 on strong dollar, spread narrows 
  * Gold falls, posts sharp weekly drop on Fed worries   
  * Copper steady as strong dollar offsets China factory data   
                                           
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.