Australia shares turn lower, hurt by Westpac, Fed uncertainty
November 4, 2013 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares turn lower, hurt by Westpac, Fed uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed earlier gains to fall 0.4 percent on Monday as selling in major lender Westpac and uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme offset better-than-expected retail sales and house price figures.

Westpac Banking Corp lost 1.1 percent after reporting an 8 percent rise in full-year cash earnings and a 30 percent fall in bad debts. Investors worried the country’s second-biggest bank by market value is losing out in a price war over residential mortgages.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 20.6 points to finish at 5,390.5. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on Friday, but ended the month 4 percent higher.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to finish the session at 4,910.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
